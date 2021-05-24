Home

Rugby League

Benji Marshall retires after 19 years

NRL.com
October 6, 2021 4:34 pm
Benji Marshall [SOURCE: NRL.COM]

An emotional Benji Marshall has called time on one of the most memorable careers of the modern era.

After 346 NRL games, 19 seasons, 31 Tests for New Zealand, four clubs, five shoulder reconstructions, one title and a famous flick pass, Marshall is officially done.

The 36-year-old confirmed his retirement this afternoon on the Gold Coast.

The venue is 10 minutes away from the Keebra Park High School stomping ground where Marshall’s twinkling toes first came to rugby league’s attention.

While South Sydney had salary cap space set aside for Marshall to continue into 2022 as a bench utility and halves mentor once more, he will bow out after one last revival alongside departing coach Wayne Bennett.

