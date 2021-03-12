Benji brilliance helps Bunnies kick clear of Sea Eagles' clutches

Damien Cook converted a moment of Benji Marshall brilliance into a match-sealing lead as South Sydney saw off a dogged Sea Eagles side 26-12 at Lottoland.

A Martin Taupau try off a stunning Taniela Paseka offload had pulled Manly to within two points but order was restored with 15 minutes to play when Marshall burst through the defensive line and extended the play with a trademark flick pass.

Latrell Mitchell was involved when he blew apart the Manly defence with a devastating run then provided the key pass for Alex Johnston’s try for the final scoreline.

Souths led 14-6 at the break after a Mitchell try with the last play before half-time with the Sea Eagles improbably within touching distance despite the visitors dominating play.

Mitchell, who had just returned from 10 minutes in the sin bin for a professional foul, also set up the Rabbitohs’ first try with a slick flick-on before Johnston put Cody Walker over after just eight minutes.