Rugby League

Bellamy rings warning bells

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 17, 2021 4:25 pm
Craig Bellamy [Source: The Guardian]

While a host of Storm stars may be on the hit list, Coach Craig Bellamy has promised to block any contracted Melbourne players from leaving early for the new franchise.

Bennett, who is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Dolphins, has spoken publicly about his desire to build a team with a “Queensland look”.

Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster would be one target along with fellow Origin stars Christian Welch, Felise Kaufusi and Harry Grant.

Article continues after advertisement

Brandon Smith has also been linked to the new franchise as he looks to make a big call on his future.

Welch, Kaufusi and Smith are both off-contract at the end of 2022 while Grant has a mutual option for 2023.

Bellamy said he can take confidence in Melbourne’s systems and on-field success as giving the club a chance to compete with any potential offers.

[Source: Foxsports]

