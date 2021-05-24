Bellamy banks on Papenhuyzen

Melbourne Storm Coach Craig Bellamy believes fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen deserves to be in the New South Wales Blues Origin team but not at the expense of James Tedesco.

Papenhuyzen picked up the Anzac Medal after another top-notch performance for Melbourne Storm in the 70-10 victory over the Warriors on Monday night at AAMI Park.

Bellamy says his 23-year-old speedster has been knocking on the door for a couple of years now.

But he acknowledged former Dally M winner Tedesco had the pedigree to keep his place.

Round eight of the NRL kicks off tonight and the Broncos will face the Sharks at 9.50.