Battle for top honors in schools rugby league

[File Photo]

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League committee is expecting a good turnout at the Vodafone Cup semi-final tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Top four teams from around the country will battle for a spot in the national finals next week.

In the Under-15 semi-finals, Nasinu Panthers will face Ra Roosters while QVS Knights take on Marist Storm.

For the Under-17, Marist Storm faces Ba Provincial Dragons and RKS Eels meets QVS Knights.

QVS Knights battle Naitasiri Warriors in the U-19, while Ba Pro Dragons and RKS Eels faceoff in second semifinal.

FSSRL President Naisa Cama says they’re also expecting more scouts from overseas at the tournament.

“We have all of our supporters with Ba Provincial Dragons will come with busloads of supporters as well. So that will be the main match of the day and we are really looking forward to seeing everybody supporting, the supporters and parents.”

The first round of matches will kick-off at 9.15am between Nasinu Panthers and Ra Roosters.