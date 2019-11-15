Battered Knights send Sea Eagles spiralling out of top eight

A depleted Knights team managed to hold off Manly 14-12 at Lottoland, when dramatic scenes in the final seconds led to two Sea Eagles being sent off for dissent.

Prop Addin Fonua-Blake and lock Jake Trbojevic had been arguing with referee Grant Atkins over the decision not to rule a penalty try to winger Tevita Funa right on full time.

Funa had been flying down the eastern touchline and kicked ahead. It appeared that Newcastle’s Bradman Best had muscled him off the chase. But the bunker’s Jared Maxwell ruled the challenge was fair and the Knights players jumped into each other’s arms.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s an ordinary decision,” captain Daly Cherry-Evans told Atkins.

“Well that’s your opinion,” Atkins replied. He ordered the skipper to send his teammates away but lost patience with the two forwards, sending each from the field after the final siren.

It was the second time in the latter stages of the match that Sea Eagles fans thought their team had snatched a win over a gallant Knights side.

The fans may have only numbered 2,271 due to COVID-19 restrictions but they nearly raised the roof when they thought skipper Cherry-Evans had scored the match-winner in the 67th minute by retrieving his own kick over fullback Kalyn Ponga.

But the bunker found a Danny Levi knock on in the contest with Kalyn Ponga before Cherry-Evans scooped up the loose ball.

Seeds of the Knights gallant victory came midway through the second half when they withstood a barrage on their line. Bradman Best, Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Andrew McCullough pulled off try-saving tackles on Funa, Cherry-Evans, and Brad Parker in quick succession.

The Knights were out on their feet but they just kept turning up. They didn’t score in the second half but they gave it their all.