Bati’s post-game prayer had Mitchell in tears

[Photo Credit: Australia Kangaroos/ Facebook]

The Australian Kangaroos may have not been the crowd favourite when they played the Fiji Bati yesterday at the Rugby League World Cup but centre Latrell Mitchell was overcome with emotion when the Fijians got together with the entire Australian team into a post-game prayer circle.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Mitchell was embraced in the traditional Fijian prayer circle featuring all 34 players after full-time and the gesture got the better of him.

Mitchell says what the Bati did was awesome and that passion, made him tear up because he closed his eyes and started thinking about his family back home.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fijians are very passionate people, and he loves when that stuff is shared, as it made him connect to his people and his home.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs star adds what Fiji did is all about spreading that good energy, making sure that the Australian team is safe on their journey and the Bati is safe with theirs as well.

Mitchell says that’s what international football means and he loves that passion.

[Source: Sydney Morning Herald]