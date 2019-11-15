Bati veteran Uate hangs his boots

Fiji Bati veteran Akuila Uate has called time on his 13-year rugby league career.

Uate took to social media to confirm his retirement following a chronic ankle injury.

The former Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles and Huddersfield flyer attempted to rehabilitate his ankle injury but has called it quit as it couldn’t fully recover.

Uate earned 18 caps for Fiji and represented Australia and New South Wales five times each.

The 33-year-old made 212 appearances for the Knights, Sea Eagles and Huddersfield, scoring 134 tries.

He is also the Knights’ highest try scorer in club history, with 110 tries in 161 games from 2008 to 2016.

Uate on his social media thanked his family, friends, and former teammates for their support throughout his time in the NRL and English Super League.