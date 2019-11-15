Bati to be based in Hull for RLWC

With 500 days to go until the start of the Rugby League World Cup, it has been announced that Fiji will be using Hull in East Yorkshire, England as a base during the tournament.

Fiji is currently ranked 5th in the world and after reaching the semi-finals on the last three occasions, they’ll be looking to go one better next year and truly establish themselves as a rugby league powerhouse.

Hull rugby league fans are aware that two of the NRL’s best, Maika Sivo and Viliame Kikau are current Bati reps.

The Bati is pooled with Australia, Scotland and Italy.

Meanwhile, you can watch Sivo and Kikau LIVE in action tonight on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform as the Eels host the Panthers at 9:55pm.