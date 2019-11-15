Bati stars to be in action tonight for the Eels

Fiji Bati stars will be in action for Parammatta Eels when they take on the Raiders at 9.35 tonight.

Winger Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and former Bati Reagan Campbell-Gillard will run out for the Eels.

Bati prop Kane Evans will miss out having suffered a calf injury.

Evans copped a one-game suspension for dangerous contact in the win over Penrith Panthers two weeks ago.

You can catch the Eels and Raiders match live on FBC Sports at 9:35 tonight.

In other matches today, the Cowboys will take on the Knights at 5pm before the Broncos host the Titans at 7.30pm.