Rugby League
Bati stars to be in action tonight for the Eels
June 27, 2020 12:08 pm
From left: Waqa Blake, Maika Sivo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard
Fiji Bati stars will be in action for Parammatta Eels when they take on the Raiders at 9.35 tonight.
Winger Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and former Bati Reagan Campbell-Gillard will run out for the Eels.
Bati prop Kane Evans will miss out having suffered a calf injury.
We’re ready for you @RaidersCanberra💥 pic.twitter.com/K2s2xAFzBU
— Parramatta Eels (@TheParraEels) June 26, 2020
Evans copped a one-game suspension for dangerous contact in the win over Penrith Panthers two weeks ago.
You can catch the Eels and Raiders match live on FBC Sports at 9:35 tonight.
In other matches today, the Cowboys will take on the Knights at 5pm before the Broncos host the Titans at 7.30pm.
