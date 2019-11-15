Home

Rugby League

Bati stars to be in action tonight for the Eels

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 27, 2020 12:08 pm
From left: Waqa Blake, Maika Sivo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Fiji Bati stars will be in action for Parammatta Eels when they take on the Raiders at 9.35 tonight.

Winger Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and former Bati Reagan Campbell-Gillard will run out for the Eels.

Bati prop Kane Evans will miss out having suffered a calf injury.

Article continues after advertisement

Evans copped a one-game suspension for dangerous contact in the win over Penrith Panthers two weeks ago.

You can catch the Eels and Raiders match live on FBC Sports at 9:35 tonight.

In other matches today, the Cowboys will take on the Knights at 5pm before the Broncos host the Titans at 7.30pm.

