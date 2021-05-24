Bati stars set for week one of NRL finals

A number of Fiji Bati stars will be in action this weekend in the first week of the NRL finals Friday.

Isaac Lumelume has been named in the Storm’s match day squad while teammate Tui Kamikamica is on the interchange

Panthers duo Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau have both been listed to start against South Sydney.

However, NRL.com reports Kikau may well revert to the bench on game day with Liam Martin joining the run-on side as they have done in recent weeks.

Waqa Blake and former Bati rep Reagan Campbell-Gillard have been named for the Eels.

Brothers Jacob and Daniel Saifiti takes their usual place for the Knights.

Week one of the NRL finals starts on Friday with the Storm hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm.

Two games will be held on Saturday with the Roosters playing Titans at 7:40pm while the Panthers take on Rabbitohs at 9:50pm.

On Sunday, the Knights take on the Eels at 6.05pm.

You can watch the Panthers/Rabbitohs and Eels/Knights matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channel FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.