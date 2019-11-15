Bati stars in NRL team of the week

Fiji Bati stars including Eels flyer Maika Sivo, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Panthers duo Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau has been named in the NRL’s Team of the Week.

This is after votes by fans were locked in following round eight of competition.

After making the NRL Team of the Week in Round 7, Eels stars Clint Gutherson, Campbell-Gillard and Ryan Matterson are back again in Round 8 and have been joined by team-mates Dylan Brown, Junior Paulo and Sivo.

Article continues after advertisement

Parramatta’s domination with six spots is closely followed by the Panthers’ four, with Nathan Cleary, Koroisau, Kikau and Stephen Crichton getting the fans’ vote on the back of a strong win over Wests Tigers.

Despite going down to the Storm in the epic Thursday night clash, Roosters Brett and Josh Morris did enough to win a spot as they grabbed three tries to take their combined career tally to a remarkable 301 tries.

In this week’s NRL matches, the Roosters face the Cowboys at 9.50pm on Thursday.

The Warriors will meet the Titans at 8pm before the West Tigers battle the Rabbitohs at 9.55pm on Friday night.

On Saturday, the Sharks take on the Panthers at 5pm before the Bulldogs meet the Broncos at 7.30pm.

Finally on Saturday, Suliasi Vunivalu and the Storm face the Raiders at 9.35pm and the match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, Maika Sivo and the Eels face the Knights at 6.05pm and Dragons take on the Sea Eagles at 8.30pm.

You can watch the Eels and Knights match live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.