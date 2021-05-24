Bati stars in action today

Fiji Bati reps Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau will be in action again today for the Panthers in their NRL round 24 clash against West Tigers.

Both players have been declared fit along with star winger Brian To’o.

The Panthers are currently second on the NRL ladder with 40 points while defending champion Melbourne Storm is at the top with 42 points.

A win today against the Tigers will not change anything for Penrith on the competition table as they’ll still be second because Melbourne has a better points difference of 145.

Another Bati player that will be playing today is Bulldogs halfback Brandon Wakeham.

The youngster is one of the Bulldogs four interchange players.

With another round left, the other six teams in the top eight at the moment are Rabbitohs, Eels, Roosters, Sea Eagles, Knights and Sharks.

Meanwhile, the Sea Eagles play the Bulldogs at 3:50pm today followed by the Panthers at West Tigers at 6:05pm.