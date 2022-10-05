Bati squad named for RLWC

Back-to-back premiership winners Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau are named in the squad

Vodafone Fiji Bati coach Joe Rabele has named his squad for the Rugby League World Cup later this month.

Back-to-back premiership winners Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau are in the squad as well as Eels winger Maika Sivo.

Eels centre Waqa Blake is not in the squad alongside Tariq Sims, Daniel and Jacob Saifiti.

Article continues after advertisement

Several other NRL players in the squad include Tui Kamikamica, Mikaela Ravalawa, Semi Valemei, Brandon Wakeham, Sunia Turuva and Isaac Lumelume.

Vuate Karawalevu, Pio Seci and Taniela Sadrugu are in as well.

Huddersfield-bound Kevin Naiqama is joined by the UK players in the likes of King Vuniyayawa, Sitiveni Moceidreke and Ben Nakubuwai.

Jowasa Drodrolagi is the only French-based player in the squad.

The Fiji Bati’s first game is against Australia on the 15th of this month.