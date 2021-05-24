Home

Bati reps to clash

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 2, 2021 4:10 pm
From left: Viliame Kikau, Apisai Koroisau, Waqa Blake and Maika Sivo

Four current and one former Bati will meet tonight when the Panthers host the Eels in round 16 of the NRL.

The Eels welcome back Maika Sivo from suspension while Waqa Blake retains his spot on the left edge.

Former Bati prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard will play his 150th NRL game when he runs out for the Paramatta side.

Article continues after advertisement

For the Panthers, Viliame Kikau returns from a hamstring strain in the back row and Apisai Koroisau is at hooker.

New South Wales Origin stars Brian To’o, Isaah Yeo and Kurt Capewell have all been named along with Jerome Luai.

The Panthers take on Eels at 9:55 tonight and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Meanwhile, in another match tonight at 8:05, Tariq Sims and the Dragons meet Marcelo Montoya’s Warriors.

