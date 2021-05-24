Bati reps set for Friday

Fiji Bati reps Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau have been named in the Panthers starting line-up for round 25 of the NRL.

While Koroisau is a sure starter at the hooker’s position, Kikau’s place in the match-day squad could change.

This as Coach Ivan Cleary has been placing Kikau on the bench for the past couple of rounds.

Kikau, Koroisau and the Panthers could well earn themselves the minor premiership title still on offer if the Storm lose to the Sharks when they meet on Friday at 8pm.

Penrith faces Paramatta Eels also on Friday at 10.05pm.