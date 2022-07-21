Bati reps in action tonight

[File Photo]

Fijian internationals Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake will be in action tonight in round 19 of the NRL.

The two along with former Fiji Bati prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard will run out for the Eels against the Broncos.

Sivo and Blake will be out to lift their lethal performances from last week against the Warriors.

Article continues after advertisement

Blake crossed twice and Sivo scored the Eels last try.

Tonight’s clash kicks-off at 9.50pm at CommBank Stadium in Sydney.

[Source: NRL.com]