Bati remains seventh, Samoa moves to third

The Vodafone Fiji Bati is seventh on the latest International Rugby League rankings.

Our Bati lost to New Zealand in the World Cup quarterfinal last month.

Meanwhile, the Kiwis have dropped to number two with World Cup champions Australia grabbing the top spot for the first time in three years.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia is back on top of following a third-straight World Cup final victory last month.

Samoa are the big winners, climbing to their highest-ever ranking of third after reaching their first World Cup final.

New Zealand, who had previously been ranked first, has fallen to second while England slip to fourth after failing to reach a final on home soil when they were handed a favorable draw.

Tonga has tumbled from second to fifth and Papua New Guinea at sixth.

Lebanon are the big movers as they rose to the eighth spot following their World Cup quarter-final finish.

MEN’S RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD RANKINGS TO 10

1 – Australia

2 – New Zealand

3 – Samoa

4 – England

5 – Tonga

6 – Papua New Guinea

7 – Fiji

8 – Lebanon

9 – France

10 – Wales