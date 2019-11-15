Bati prop unavailable for selection

Fiji Bati prop Kane Evans will have to wait a little longer before he runs out for the Paramatta Eels again in the NRL.

Evans was set to return from suspension this weekend but has suffered a calf injury which rules him out for the Eels clash against the Raiders.

The 28-year-old Evans copped a one-game suspension for dangerous contact in the win over Penrith Panthers two weeks ago.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Bati stars Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau will be in action tonight for the Panthers when they play the Rabbitohs at 9:50.

Tomorrow, Suliasi Vunivalu and the Storm meet the Warriors at 8pm followed by the Roosters and Dragons at 9:55pm.

The Storm and Warriors match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

There will be three games on Saturday starting with the Cowboys and Knights at 5pm before the Broncos host the Titans at 7:30pm and then the Eels meet the Raiders at 9:55pm.

You can watch Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Reagan Campbell-Gillard in action for the Eels against the Raiders on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Sea Eagles face the Sharks at 6:05pm before the Bulldogs will play West Tigers at 8:30pm.