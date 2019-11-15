Bati prop suspended for one game

Fiji Bati prop Kane Evans is unavailable for selection for the Eels for this weekend’s NRL round six match against the Roosters.

This is after Evans copped a one-game suspension for dangerous contact in the win over Penrith Panthers last week.

Evans has been replaced by Oregon Kaufusi who will come off the bench for the Eels.

The Eels have retained Bati stars Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake in their starting lineup along with former Bati Reagen Campbell-Gillard.

The Eels will face the Roosters at 9:50 pm on Saturday and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Meanwhile, on Friday, FBC Sports will also air Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers game against Suliasi Vunivalu and the Melbourne Storm.

Round six of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Knights hosting the Broncos at 9:50 pm.

Another game on Friday will see the Rabbitohs play the Warriors at 8 pm.

On Saturday, the Titans meet the Dragons at 5 pm before West Tigers take on the Cowboys at 7:30 pm.

There will be two games on Sunday as the Raiders meet the Sea Eagles at 6:05 pm and Sharks face the Bulldogs at 8:30 pm.