Bati prop may be in trouble for wrist message

Fiji Bati and Warriors prop Kane Evans may be in trouble for a message written on his wrist tape in their NRL round 18 clash against the Panthers yesterday.

It could create further headaches for the Warriors after they lost four men to injury in its 16-30 loss to Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Penrith.

Cameras captured vision of Evans sitting on the sideline at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane with the message clearly written on his wrist strapping.

It caught the eye of the commentary team and was quickly circulated on Twitter, with the NRL to examine the incident at today’s weekly football briefing.

However, none of the Warriors’ four injuries yesterday were a result of foul play, meaning 18th man Evans was not activated.

He could remain on the sidelines though given the NRL’s tough stance on similar incidents, including new teammate Matt Lodge who was banned for two games for an offensive message scrawled on his strapping in an under-20s Origin game.

In 2016, Andrew Fifita was fined $20,000 after he displayed a message of support for convicted one-punch killer Kieran Loveridge.