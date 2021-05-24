Bati prop facing six weeks ban

Fiji Bati and Warriors prop Kane Evans is facing a six weeks ban after being charged with two offences in Sunday’s loss to the Titans.

Evans was charged for grade two contrary conduct for his involvement in a wild fracas in which he twice attempted to punch Titans star Jarrod Wallace in the head, and a dangerous contact charge for an incident involving Beau Fermor.

According to nrl.com, due to his poor judiciary record of four offences in the past two years, he is facing two to three matches for the first charge and three to four games for his part in the fight.

Even if he submits early guilty pleas, carryover points mean he will still accrue a six-game ban.

The 29-year-old is off contract at the end of next season and his career is hanging by a thread after multiple suspensions this season.

Meanwhile, week one of the NRL finals starts on Friday with the Storm hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm.

Two games will be held on Saturday with the Roosters playing Titans at 7:40pm while the Panthers take on Rabbitohs at 9:50pm.

On Sunday the Eels meet Knights at 6:05pm.

You can watch the Panthers/Rabbitohs and Eels/Knights matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channel FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]