Bati on track, Kativerata stresses on self-improvement

The Vodafone Fiji Bati has the upper hand heading into their final pool match this Sunday against Scotland.

Compared to the Scottish men, Bati is down to two points in Group B after a win and a loss. Scotland has not recorded a win so far and will be hoping to secure its first against Fiji.

Interim Coach Wise Kativerata says the Bati will be running on the field with a target on their backs, but self-improvement is what they will focus on.

“Our boys will just focus on ourselves, we’re not focused on going against Scotland, like I said before when I came in as a coaching replacement, we’re just going to keep working on ourselves and we know we can score points, if we can defend our goal line, we’ll give each and everyone a run for their money.”

Kativerata says the support of the fans have been overwhelming and they hope it continues.

“I cant thank them enough, not only the fans here in UK, family back home, mostly these kids family, my family, they all stay up on Sunday morning around 1 and I can’t thank them enough for their support and hopefully the boys will do them proud next week.”

Bati will face Scotland on Sunday at 4am.