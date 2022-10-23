Bati keeps World Cup chances alive

Apisai Koroisau scores a try for the Fiji Bati [Source: Rugby League World Cup]

A double to Viliame Kikau, Penioni Tagituimua and Maika Sivo helped increase the Vodafone Fiji Bati’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final chances.

The Fiji Bati registered a 10-try 60-4 win over Italy, a result that was much needed by the national side.

It means the match against Scotland will be just as vital as a win will send Fiji through to the last eight.

The Bati registered four tries in just over a quarter into the first spell as Viliame Kikau bulldozed over for a 6-0 lead.

Like in 2017, captain Kevin Naiqama pounced on a loose ball by the Italians to run away untouched for Fiji’s second try.

😳 What a start from Fiji! Kevin Naiqama with some impressive pace, as Fiji get off to a flyer.#RLWC2021 | #FIJITA | @BBCSport pic.twitter.com/vwzYZAl11G — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) October 22, 2022

Former Suva Grammar School student Penioni Tagituimua will remember this match for a long time, sneaking in meters out from the try-line for his first World Cup try.

22 minutes into the game, the Bati were in again with Kikau getting his double and was backed up with their fifth try to fellow two-time NRL premiership Apisai Koroisau.

⚡ Fiji have taken the first half by storm. Apisai Koroisau dances his way over for their fifth try of the game. #RLWC2021 | @BBCSport | @fijirugbyleague | #FIJITA pic.twitter.com/0B6AK6IXES — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) October 22, 2022

Brandon Wakeham was on 100 percent accuracy in conversion duties as Fiji led 30-0 at the break.

Breakthrough from debutant Vuate Karawalevu and Koroisau plus a timely offload by Sunia Turuva sent Tagituimua through for his double.

Horror continued for the Italians as Ben Nakubuwai and Maika Sivo crossed for the Bati but they got off the mark with a try to Jake Maizen at the corner resulting from an error from the restart.

Some nice touches and surging attack by the Bati gave way for Sivo who completed his double just a few minutes later.

They added icing on the cake as Naiqama came barging through before offloading to Karawalevu who sent Taniela Sadrugu for his first World Cup try.

Young hooker Tagituimua was named the Player of the match.