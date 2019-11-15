Bati hopeful says he'll do whatever it takes to make RLWC

The 14 local players vying for a spot in the Rugby League World Cup will be out to prove themselves against some of the best in the sport.

One of them is Apimeleki Lutu, who is willing to put in the hard yards to make the final World Cup squad.

Lutu says he did not expect to be named in the Fiji Bati extended training squad.

“This is the first time for me to be chosen in the Fiji Bati squad and I am really happy. I did not expect to be named in the squad. It is my aim to be part of the World Cup team next year. I will do whatever it takes to be part of the final squad.”

The 24-year-old from Vatoa, Bau, Tailevu adds he is after the hooker’s position.

One of the best players in the world, Apisai Koroisau is the number one ranked Bati hooker.

The RLWC will be held in England from October 23rd to November 27th next year.