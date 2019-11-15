Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Ensure supplies are handed to those in need: AG|Wavuwavu resident grateful to have family unharmed|Road damage bill pegged at $20m|Counselors sent to assist traumatized Fijians|Business community stands ready to assist|Toddler packed into suitcase at the height of TC Yasa|NZ Police reaffirm support for Fiji|NZ aid aims to assist 700 affected households|Fiji Rice to assist affected rice farmers|150 rice farmers affected due to TC Yasa|Australia to provide $4.5m humanitarian relief|FCCC advises consumers to shop wisely|Women’s safety in evacuation centre prioritized|150 rice farmers affected due to TC Yasa|Fijians not stopped from fundraising|TC Yasa fails to dampen Fijian spirit|Gavoka pleased with the spirits of Northern people|PS meets with shipping operators|Ministry purchases crops from affected farms|NFP calls on EFL to help clear road networks|Help is on the way: PM|MOBA organize relief drive|Evacuees receive food packs|Navakasali villagers grateful for timely assistance|Malawai Residents rebuilding following TC Yasa|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Bati hopeful says he'll do whatever it takes to make RLWC

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 26, 2020 9:51 am

The 14 local players vying for a spot in the Rugby League World Cup will be out to prove themselves against some of the best in the sport.

One of them is Apimeleki Lutu, who is willing to put in the hard yards to make the final World Cup squad.

Lutu says he did not expect to be named in the Fiji Bati extended training squad.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is the first time for me to be chosen in the Fiji Bati squad and I am really happy. I did not expect to be named in the squad. It is my aim to be part of the World Cup team next year. I will do whatever it takes to be part of the final squad.”

The 24-year-old from Vatoa, Bau, Tailevu adds he is after the hooker’s position.

One of the best players in the world, Apisai Koroisau is the number one ranked Bati hooker.

The RLWC will be held in England from October 23rd to November 27th next year.

 

 

 

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.