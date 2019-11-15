Bati halfback Wakeham praised by coach

Fiji Bati halfback Brandon Wakeham has been commended by Bulldogs coach Dean Pay after his performance against the Titans last night.

Despite being sin-binned in the match, the young Bati had a try to assist.

Pay says the performance of Wakeham, who replaced Lachlan Lewis as Kieran Foran’s halves partner, was positive.

Article continues after advertisement

The Bulldogs coach says Wakeham was fairly consistent with what he was doing and he defended quite strongly.

Wakeham’s kicking was quite good as well according to Pay and he says the youngster will only get better.

Dean Pay adds it’s going to be great for Wakeham to play with Kieran Foran and they’ll strike up a pretty good combination.

The Bulldogs will face the West Tigers at 8:30pm on Sunday.