Bati halfback starts again for Bulldogs

Young Fiji Bati halfback Brandon Wakeham has retained his spot in the Bulldogs side to face the West Tiger on Sunday in round seven of the NRL.

The youngster was in fine form last week against their 18-20 loss to the Titans despite being sin binned for a foul on Josh Dugan.

Wakeham has been named at halfback an he is expected to form a deadly combination this year with Kieran Foran according to Bulldogs coach Dean Pay.

The Bulldogs will play West Tigers at 8:30pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, looking at the NRL round seven draws, Viliame Kikau and the Panthers play the Rabbitohs at 9:50pm tomorrow.

On Friday the Storm meet the Warriors at 8pm followed by the Roosters and Dragons at 9:55pm.

The Storm and Warriors match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

There will be three games on Saturday starting with the Cowboys and Knights at 5pm before the Broncos host the Titans at 7:30pm and then the Eels meet the Raiders at 9:55pm.

You can watch Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Kane Evans in action for the Eels against the Raiders on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Sea Eagles face the Sharks at 6:05pm.