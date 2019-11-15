Rugby League
Bati drawn in tough pool for World Cup
January 17, 2020 5:35 am
The Vodafone Bati has been drawn in the same pool with World Champions Australia for next year’s World Cup.
Fiji Bati is in Pool B and will play Australia, Scotland and Italy.
The draws for the Rugby League World Cup 2021 took place at Buckingham Palace this morning conducted by The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry.
The England men’s team will kick the tournament off against Samoa in a blockbuster opening fixture at St James Park, Newcastle on October 23, 2021.
Group A
England
Samoa
France
Greece
Group B
Australia
Fiji
Scotland
Italy
Group C
New Zealand
Lebanon
Jamaica
Ireland
Group D
Tonga
PNG
Wales
Cook Islands