Bati drawn in tough pool for World Cup

The Vodafone Bati has been drawn in the same pool with World Champions Australia for next year’s World Cup.

Fiji Bati is in Pool B and will play Australia, Scotland and Italy.

The draws for the Rugby League World Cup 2021 took place at Buckingham Palace this morning conducted by The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry.

The England men’s team will kick the tournament off against Samoa in a blockbuster opening fixture at St James Park, Newcastle on October 23, 2021.

Group A

England

Samoa

France

Greece

Group B

Australia

Fiji

Scotland

Italy

Group C

New Zealand

Lebanon

Jamaica

Ireland

Group D

Tonga

PNG

Wales

Cook Islands