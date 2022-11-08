Bati coach thanks Kativerata

[Photo: NRL.com]

The Vodafone Fiji Bati coach Joe Rabele hopes that the team’s interim coach at the World Cup Wise Kativerata will remain involved in some capacity.

Kativerata was called in and the former Bati international flew from Sydney at short notice to take charge of the team after Rabele was hospitalized before the World Cup started.

Rabele says he’s so blessed that Kativerata answered the call and he’s grateful to all the coaches who have been involved in their World Cup campaign.

The national coach adds he flew over to England and thought he had a blister on his foot but it got infected, and he had to lose his toe to save his leg.

Our Bati Head Coach spent nearly three weeks in the hospital and has been given the green light to come home and continue the treatment in Fiji.