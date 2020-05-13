Bati coach stays in touch with NRL players

It’s a waiting game for contact sports in the country but Fiji Bati Coach Brandon Costin is grateful the NRL will start next week.

This means our national reps in the NRL will get some much-needed game time after not playing competitively for the last two months due to COVID-19.

Both the FNRL and Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League are standing by for government clearance before making their next move.

Article continues after advertisement

But one of the positive news for Bati Coach, Costin, is the resumption of the NRL.

‘Having spoken to the players they are all doing well the really good thing about the Fijian side is they are in a little ‘WhatsApp’ group altogether even though they play for different clubs they’ve been able to support each other and keep each other safe and I think they doing really well’.

But for schools rugby league – they’ll have to wait a little longer before they know whether they’ll have a competition this year and FSSRL President Akuila Vute says it’s too early to make a decision now.

‘It will depend on the fitness of our players and how prepared they are to continue so we will see all areas before making our final decision’.

The FSSRL’s competition was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic