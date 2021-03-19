Bati centre out indefinitely

Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels centre Waqa Blake is out indefinitely due to his ongoing calf problem.

The Eels released an update yesterday which confirmed the centre would be out for an unspecified period of time.

Other Bati stars injured at the moment are Jacob Saifiti from the Knights, Panthers star Apisai Koroisau and Taane Milne of the Rabbitohs.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, round of the NRL kicks off tomorrow with the Sea Eagles hosting the Panthers at 9:05pm.

On Friday the Bulldogs play Rabbitohs at 5:05pm followed by the Storm and Broncos match at 9:05pm.

There’ll be two games on Saturday with the Sharks taking on Cowboys at 6:30pm and Titans meet the Raiders at 8:35pm.

The Knights faces the Dragons at 6:05pm and Roosters meet Warriors at 8:15pm.

On Monday, the Eels face the West Tigers at 6:00pm.

You can watch the delayed coverage of the Broncos and Storm match at 7:30pm on Saturday on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.

The Knights and Dragons match on Sunday at 6:05pm will be aired LIVE.