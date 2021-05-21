Home

Rugby League

Bati centre and Ferguson combination a concern

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 30, 2021 6:30 am

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo scored a try for the Eels last night but his side lost 20-38 to the Rabbitohs

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur indicated that the decision to shift centre Waqa Blake from the right side to the left was set to become permanent after admitting that his combination with winger Blake Ferguson wasn’t working.

Blake switched sides with Tom Opacic  but the move had little impact on the Rabbitohs’ left edge, with centre Dane Gagai and winger Alex Johnston crossing for three tries each.

However, Arthur revealed to NRL.com the decision to shift Bati centre Blake to the side wasn’t made solely because of concerns over Parramatta’s right-side defence containing the likes of Cody Walker, Latrell Mitchell, Gagai and Johnston.

Looking at other results, Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers recorded its 12th successive win after a 30-4 triumph against Brandon Wakeham’s Bulldogs while the Roosters beat Semi Valemei’s Raiders 44-16.

Today the Sharks meet Titans at 4pm followed by the Knights and Sea Eagles match at 6:05pm

