Bati center rested, RCG returns

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 2, 2021 4:25 pm
Reagan Campbell-Gillard has been cleared to make a return from a groin injury

Former Fiji Bati prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard has been cleared to make a return from a groin injury for the Parramatta Eels in week one of the finals.

Eels coach Brad Arthur confirmed to nrl.com today that RCG, who has not played for a month, would be good to go.

The Eels will also welcome back their star fullback Clint Gutherson next week.

Another Bati star Waqa Blake will be rested this week in the Eels clash against Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers.

Also ruled out this week for Paramatta are Mitchell Moses, Dylan Brown, Isaiah Papali’i, and Marata Niukore

The Eels will play the Panthers at 10:05pm tomorrow.

