Bati center injured

One of the players vying for a Fiji Bati jumper at this year’s Rugby League World Cup is injured at the moment.

Saint George/Illawarra Dragons winger Brayden Wiliame has been ruled out of this week’s NRL round, however, the club can’t confirm how long he’ll be rested.

The Bati center is playing out his last season in the NRL.

Wiliame recently signed a three-year deal with French rugby union outfit Perpignan which starts next season.

Meanwhile, the Dragons will have the services of Tariq Sims when they play the Titans at 3:50pm on Sunday.

Round 19 of the NRL starts tomorrow when Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and Reagan Campbell-Gillard’s Eels take on Semi Valemei and the Knights at 9:50pm tomorrow.