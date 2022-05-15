Bati center in fine form

Taane Milne

One of the Fiji Bati hopefuls for this year’s Rugby League World Cup is slowly starting to find his form for the Rabbitohs.

Taane Milne who is expected to wear the Bati number three jumper joined the Rabbitohs last season after years of setbacks and is slowly stamping his mark in the red and green.

Milne scored two tries for the Rabbitohs in their 32-30 win over the Warriors yesterday.

The 23-year-old has so far scored three tries from eight games this season.

Other NRL players who should make the Bati squad for the World Cup include Mika Ravalawa, Waqa Blake, Tui Kamikamica, Viliame Kikau, Brandon Wakeham, Apisai Koroisau and Tariq Sims.

Meanwhile, two NRL games will be played today to wrap up the magic round with the Sharks hosting Raiders at 3:50pm and Roosters playing Eels at 6:05pm.