Bati center charged for high tackle

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 7, 2020 8:08 pm
Waqa Blake [Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels centre Waqa Blake has been charged by the NRL Match Review Committee.

Blake was charged following the Eels Round four victory over the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday.

The Bati center who played his 101 NRL game was penalised during the clash and has been charged with a Grade 1 High Tackle on Sea Eagles Danny Levi in the 19th minute.

Due to the low grading and his good record, Blake faces a $550 if he enters an early guilty plea or $750 if he unsuccessfully challenges the charge at the judiciary.

Blake will not miss any game time and will be available for the Eels against Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Penrith Panthers on Friday.

