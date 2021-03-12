Home

Barrett to face former club

NRL
March 20, 2021 12:00 pm
[Source:Foxsports]

Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett will face his former club the Penrith Panthers when the two teams clash today.

Barrett and former boss Ivan Cleary masterminded Penrith’s consistent performance last season but they will be on either side of the coaches’ box this year.

Speaking to NRL.com, Barrett says their friendship remains intact but the ultimate goal is to win

The Bulldogs take on Panthers at 4pm.

Other matches tonight sees the Sea Eagles battle the Rabbitohs at 6.30pm and Cowboys faces Dragons at 8.35pm.

Two matches will be played tomorrow, West Tigers meets Roosters at 5.05pm and Sharks take on the Raiders at 7.15pm.

