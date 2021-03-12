Home

Rugby League

Barnstorming Kikau performance

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 20, 2021 6:15 pm
[Source: Fox Sports]

Fiji Bati Forward Viliame Kikau ensured the Panthers kept its unbeaten run alive this season scoring two tries for a 28-nil over the Bulldogs.

Kikau went over for his first with the match barely four minutes old.

His second came midway through the second half.

Also bagging a double is Paul Momirovski while Tyrone May also crossed over the try line.

Coupled with the 24-0 win over the Cowboys in round one, that’s now 160 minutes of football that the Panthers haven’t conceded any points.

