Barnstorming Kikau performance

Fiji Bati Forward Viliame Kikau ensured the Panthers kept its unbeaten run alive this season scoring two tries for a 28-nil over the Bulldogs.

Kikau went over for his first with the match barely four minutes old.

His second came midway through the second half.

Article continues after advertisement

Also bagging a double is Paul Momirovski while Tyrone May also crossed over the try line.

Coupled with the 24-0 win over the Cowboys in round one, that’s now 160 minutes of football that the Panthers haven’t conceded any points.