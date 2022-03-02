Barnett to front judiciary after send-off

Newcastle forward Mitch Barnett will front the Judiciary tonight over a dangerous contact charge on Penrith’s Chris Smith during Saturday’s match.
Barnett became the first player sent from the field in 2022 after striking Smith’s chin with his elbow.
He was the first Newcastle player sent off since Kade Snowden in 2013.
[Source: NRL.com]
