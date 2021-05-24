Barnett handed six match ban

Knights’ forward Mitch Barnett has been suspended for six matches for dangerous contact on Penrith’s Chris Smith.

Barnett became the first player sent from the field in 2022 after striking Smith’s chin with his elbow in the 33rd minute as the Panthers second-rower ran as a decoy.

The Newcastle player was referred straight to the judiciary and pleaded guilty to the charge.

The panel found Barnett guilty and the six-week ban was handed down.

Knights face Sharks on Friday at 7pm.

FBC Sports will air the Storm vs Bulldogs clash LIVE on Sunday at 6pm.

Meanwhile, the Titans kicks off round four tomorrow with West Tigers at 9:05pm.

[Source: NRL]