Bagasau ready to cheer on Vunivalu

This weekend’s NRL Grand Final is slowly attracting the attention of rugby league followers in Fiji but for a small community in Suva, it’s going to be a purple Sunday cheering on their Melbourne Storm star.

Bagasau is one of the toughest neighbourhoods in Suva and it’s where Suliasi Vunivalu was raised.

However, with all the negativity and history about Bagasau, Vunivalu’s success is starting to change perceptions and image of the area according to his cousin Jale Rasewai.

Article continues after advertisement

Vunivalu’s family, friends and relatives are now planning something special for the grand final.

The Storm winger’s uncle Nima Rasewai says the Bagasau community may even watch the grand final together.

“After the semifinal win Suli’s friends started having discussions about what we have to do this week, we thinking of hiring the community hall and watching the grand final together, there are also plans for us to buy Melbourne Storm merchandise so we can all wear on Sunday so this is all we can do to show our support for Suli as this is his last year with them”.

The Panthers play the Storm in the NRL grand final at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Sunday at 8:30pm.

You can watch the final LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.