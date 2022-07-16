Back to back win for Eels

Fiji Bati centre Waqa Blake scored a brace of tries to help the Eels triumph over Warriors 28-18 last night.

The Warriors put themselves under pressure in the opening stanza after conceding three set re-starts.

Blake scored his first try in the 12th minute after Reed Mahoney threw a long pass behind Reagan Campbell-Gillard from dummy half for the Eels centre to stroll over the Warriors line.

Blake had to run much further for this second try after fellow Fiji Bati centre Maika Sivo intercepted a Shaun Johnson pass for winger Ed Kosi on the Warriors line and raced downfield.

With Chanel Harris-Tavita giving chase, Sivo stepped infield before sending Blake racing for the corner to score.