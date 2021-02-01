Ba Provincial Dragons beats Lelean

The top Under-19 team from the Western zone, Ba Provincial Freebird Institute has secured a place in the Vodafone Fiji Secondary School Rugby League semi-finals.

Ba Provincial Dragons beat Lelean Memorial School Bati 24-10 in its quarter-final clash at Buckhurst ground in Suva today.

Lelean tried their best to tame the Ba Dragons but just couldn’t take advantage of their scoring opportunities.

The Lautoka based team looked sharp and played basic rugby league.

Looking at other U-19 results, Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels defeated Sigatoka Methodist College 26-12 while Nasinu Secondary School thrashed Nasikawa Vision College Knights 32-10.