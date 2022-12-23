Australian teams for Coral Coast 7s

Two Australian teams will feature in next month’s McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast Sevens at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Rugby Australia has confirmed that both the Australian A Women’s and Australian Schoolboys sides will compete in the tournament.

Both teams are being supported by Rugby Australia and the Australian Government’s PacificAus Sports Program to travel to Fiji and compete.

Article continues after advertisement

PacificAus Sports provides opportunities for Australian and Fijian teams to play Rugby together and build lasting friendships through sport.

Coral Coast 7s Founding Chairman Jay Whyte says the tournament is so appreciative to Rugby Australia and of course PacificAus Sports for their support and willingness to help continue to grow an already strong friendship between our two countries and of course the players at all levels.

He says they’ve seen over the years with the success of the Aussie Pearls winning the title in 2012 and 2014 that this development pathway is mutually beneficial.

Rugby Australia Executive, Anthony French, says PacificAus Sports funding is creating more opportunities for Australian and Pacific players to meet, play, and learn from each other.

As part of the PacificAus Sports support for the tournament the Australian Government will also facilitate a visit by Lote Tuqiri who continues his association with the event.

The former Wallabies winger will present the Rising Star Lote Tuqiri Medal to the player of the tournament in the Outrigger Youth Division.

The Coral Coast Sevens will be held from the 12th to 14th of next month.