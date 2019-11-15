Australian PM opens door for large crowds to return in July

Fans are expected to pack stadiums next month to watch the NRL.

This is after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced this afternoon changes to the federal government’s stage-three COVID-19 roadmap which will allow crowds of 10,000 back to NRL games in July.

After a national cabinet meeting today, Morrison addressed the media to say venues of 40,000 or less would be allowed to have 25% seating capacity.

He said the easing of restrictions would not be happening immediately but are likely to be instituted next month depending on the decisions of the state and territory governments.

Meanwhile, tonight the Warriors meet the Cowboys at 8pm but at 9:55pm the Eels play the Panthers.

You can catch the Eels and Panthers match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

There will be three games tomorrow starting at 5pm with the Rabbitohs and Titans followed by the Storm and Knights at 7:30pm before the West Tigers and Raiders play at 9:35pm.

The clash between Suliasi Vunivalu’s Storm and the Saifiti twins Knights will also be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

On Sunday the Bulldogs play the Roosters at 6:05pm and at 8:30pm, the Dragons takes on the Sharks.

Last night Manly Sea Eagles defeated Brisbane Broncos 20-18.

[Source: NRL]