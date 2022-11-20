Australia thrashes NZ to win third World Cup

[Source: Rugby League World Cup/Twitter]

Australia outclassed New Zealand 54-4 to claim a record-equalling third Women’s Rugby League World Cup triumph at Old Trafford in a one-sided affair.

The Jillaroos produced a superb display as they are unbeaten since 2016, winning the last three tournaments to equal the milestone set by the Kiwi Ferns between 2000-2008.

Jessica Sergis’ fifth-minute try set the tone with Julia Robinson and Isabelle Kelly then twice crossing before the break as the defending champions established a 20-0 half-time lead.

Australia lift the Rugby League World Cup trophy after a sensational win over New Zealand.

New Zealand arrived at their sixth consecutive final with plenty of optimism, having acquitted themselves well in a slender group-stage loss to Australia.

However, they were simply swept aside on the biggest stage of all by a ruthlessly efficient Australia, inspired by Ali Brigginshaw.

The vastly experienced Brigginshaw had a hand in four of Australia’s first five tries and replicated her player of the match performance from 2017 with several excellent breaks, incisive passes and a series of spiralling kicks.

Although the loudest cheer of the day was reserved for a sweeping New Zealand move that saw Madison Bartlett dive over in the corner, two tries from Kennedy Cherrington and Evania Pelite’s late effort ensured Australia concluded the match with a resounding victory and the second biggest ever winning margin in a final.

[Source: BBC]