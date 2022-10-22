Australia rakes up big win over Scotland

[Source: NRL.com]

A dazzling Test debut by Nathan Cleary and four tries to Josh Addo-Carr led the Kangaroos to an 84-0 win over Scotland in their second Rugby League World Cup pool match.

Addo-Carr took his tournament tally to six tries in two games as Australia racked up their biggest World Cup win since 2000.

The Kangaroos had six players on Test debut including Cleary, Matt Burton, Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin, Campbell Graham and Lindsay Collins.

Article continues after advertisement

All six were instrumental in the game with Graham grabbing a hat-trick, Burton and Yeo scoring a try each while Martin helped set up an amazing try to Addo-Carr.

Skipper James Tedesco and Roosters back-rower Angus Crichton were also down on the score-sheet while Raiders star Jack Wighton bagged a double.

The World Cup continues tomorrow with the Vodafone Fiji Bati taking on Italy at 1.30am.