Australia cancels rugby league tour

The Australian Kangaroos rugby league tour next year has been proposed after the cancellation of this year’s three-Test series against England due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ARL Commission have confirmed the Ashes series scheduled to be played in October and November would not go ahead.

With the NRL grand final having moved to October 25, followed by a three-week State of Origin series and the Super League season also needing to be extended, as well as doubts about global travel, it was agreed to cancel the first Kangaroos tour since 2003.

However, the RFL and the ARLC remain committed to the revival of Ashes series contests, which began in 1908 and have been played 39 times.

Meanwhile, in round four this week, the Roosters play the Broncos on Thursday and there will be two games on Friday with the Panthers hosting the Warriors and the Storm meet the Rabbitohs.

On Saturday, the Eels meet the Sea Eagles and Cowboys face the Sharks while on Sunday the Raiders take on the Knights and Titans host West Tigers.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the Eels and Sea Eagles game on Saturday and the Raiders versus Knights match on Sunday on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The delayed coverage of the Broncos and Roosters game on Thursday will be aired at 9pm on Friday.

[Source: NRL.com]