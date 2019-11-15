Australia base for Kaiviti Silktails this season

The Kaiviti Silktails will be based in Australia this season for the Ron Massey Cup.

After their debut season ended prematurely due to COVID-19 last year, the side has started their preparations for the new season.

The players will leave the country in two weeks for the Gold Coast on a chartered flight.

They will spend two weeks in quarantine before they’ll continue their preparations.

Former Fiji Bati captain and Silktails coach Wes Naiqama says they lucky because they’ll continue to train while in quarantine.

‘We doing our quarantine in Gold Coast and that’s a sporting complex which is a blessing for us where if you normally go over and quarantine in Australia you would be stuck in a hotel room for two weeks so it’s good for us as we won’t lose any time on the training paddock.”

Naiqama says the next eight weeks for the Silktails will be crucial.

The Silktails thrashed the Windsor Wolves 40-16 in their only game of the season in Lautoka.