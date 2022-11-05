Australia awaits Bati or Kiwis in semifinal

[Photo: NRL]

Defending Rugby League World Cup champions, Australia, is the first team through to the semifinals next weekend after a 48-4 win over Lebanon in the quarterfinal this morning.

The Kangaroos move into the semi-finals where they await the winner of the quarter-final between the Fiji Bati and New Zealand tomorrow morning.

Speedster Josh Addo-Carr scored five tries in Australia’s win today and had his hat-trick inside 20 minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

Addo-Carr is now the tournament’s leading try scorer with nine, one ahead of England flyer Dominic Young.

Meanwhile, the Bati takes on New Zealand at 7:30 am tomorrow in quarterfinal three.

Tomorrow England hosts Papua New Guinea at 2:30 am while Samoa and Tonga meets at the same time on Monday.